Rocko's Modern Life movie teaser brings back the neurotic wallaby this August

Forget Friends and The Office. Netflix has more Rocko’s Modern Life.

On Tuesday, the streaming service dropped a new teaser for Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling, its upcoming animated movie based on the ’90s cartoon. With it comes confirmation of a release date for this Aug. 9.

Turns out Rocko, the still-neurotic wallaby, has a whole Beyhive of adoring fans, in and out of the movie.

Image zoom Netflix

Rocko and his pals have been up in space for 20 years by the time the events of the movie begin. Now, they’re attempting to conform back to life in O-Town, which has become even more modernized with coffee shops, food trucks (with their multi-layered tacos), and iPhone-esque O-Phones (that are always getting upgraded). Rocko’s old job at King-of-a-Lot-O-Comics has been replaced by an instant-print kiosk.

Then there’s the whole mutant situation. As Rocko is accosted by reporters on live television, the headlines scrolling across the bottom of the screen read, “Schlamo energy drink under investigation for in toxic waste spill. Responsible for mutated badgers.”

*chanting* WE LOVE ROCKO! #RockosModernLifeStaticCling comes to Netflix on 8/9 📺 pic.twitter.com/ydYE3wZ9SV — Netflix Family (@netflixfamily) July 16, 2019

Joe Murray, creator of Rocko’s Modern Life, is back at the helm to help ease his title character through this transition. Also, the original voice actors are back.

Characters include Rocko, Spunky, and Leon (Carlos Alazraqui); Heffer Wolfe, Chuck, and Really Really Big Man (Tom Kenny); Filburt Turtle and Maitre D’ (Mr. Lawrence); Ed Bighead, Bev Bighead, Mr. Dupette, Grandpa Wolfe, and Mrs. Fathead (Charlie Adler); Aunt Gretchen and Dr. Hutchinson (Linda Wallem); Nosey (Jill Talley); Ralph (Murray).

Steve Little from Adventure Time joins the cast to voice Cowboy and Cosmo Segurson, the director of Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling, will voice Pillow Salesman.

For a show that constantly found itself amid controversy in the ’90s for tackling more mature topics and adult innuendoes, we’re waiting to see what an immigrant wallaby from Australia now thinks of the modern age.

Related content: