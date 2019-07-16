Peaky Blinders and Into the Badlands actor Karl Shiels dies at 47

Image zoom Robbie Jack/Corbis via Getty Images

Karl Shiels, the Irish actor whose screen credits included the films Batman Returns, Haywire, and Veronica Guerin and the TV series Peaky Blinders, Into the Badlands, and Fair City, has died at 47.

His death was confirmed to the Irish broadcaster RTÉ on Monday in a statement from his agent, Lisa Richards.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden passing of our client and friend Karl Shiels, yesterday,” the statement said. “Karl was a uniquely talented individual, simultaneously intense, lighthearted, funny, sharp-witted, outspoken, and intensely powerful as an actor, director, and artistic director of the Theatre Upstairs — where he was such a support and mentor for young writers, actors and directors — and of his own company Semper Fi before that.”

Among those paying tribute to Shiels online was his Fair City costar Eric Lalor.

“Absolutely stunned and heartbroken to hear of the death of Karl Shiels,” Lalor wrote on Twitter. “A hugely gifted actor and a really great friend, I will miss him so much. Thinking of his gorgeous family, may he Rest In Peace.”

Absolutely stunned and heartbroken to hear of the death of Karl Shiels. A hugely gifted actor and a really great friend, I will miss him so much. Thinking of his gorgeous family, may he Rest In Peace 💔 — Eric Lalor (@ericlalor) July 15, 2019

Related content: