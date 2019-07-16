Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert recreate NeverEnding Story moment from Stranger Things

That NeverEnding Story moment from Stranger Things season 3 is… never ending.

Millie Bobby Brown dropped her #NeverEndingChallenge for all those who watched Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Suzie (Gabriella Pizzolo) lose themselves in ’80s musical vibes on the Netflix series, and now Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert recreated that scene to celebrate the return of The Tonight Show and The Late Show after a summer break.

Fallon plays the Dustin in all this, radioing over to Colbert, our Suzie of this sketch, to wish him good luck on his late-night talk show return. Colbert, who was just trying on a new bandana as one does, wanted to do “that thing” they do. Thus, they broke out in song.

“Hey, you’re doing the thing from Stranger Things… The Stranger Things thing,” The Tonight Show‘s Steve Higgins said. “Love that thing!”

It’s crazy to think the Stranger Things thing might not’ve happened if the Duffer Brothers had decided to go with one of the other songs they were toying with for season 3.

“We went through all the various songs they could sing,” Matt Duffer told EW. “At one point they were going to sing the Ent song from Lord of the Rings. Then we were like, ‘Oh, well, Amazon is making Lord of the Rings, that’s probably not going to go over well with Netflix.’ Then we came up, I think it was Curtis, our writer, who came up with I think a better idea, which was The NeverEnding Story theme song.”

