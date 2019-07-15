What to Watch on Monday: Hannah tries to figure out Luke P.'s intentions on The Bachelorette

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
The Bachelorette
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
The quest for clarity continues as Hannah tries to figure out if Luke P.’s the real deal or just emotionally manipulating her into a relationship.
Related content:
- The Bachelorette episode 8 recap: Crimes of passion at the Hague
- A brief history of Bachelor and Bachelorette villains eating on camera
- Celebrity Family Feud first look: Watch Victoria’s Secret models laugh at a bunch of Bachelor castoffs
Girls Cruise
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on VH1
Series Debut
All aboard as this VH1 docuseries sets sail for the Caribbean. The queen bee herself Lil’ Kim will be leading the squad that includes her “Lady Marmalade” collaborator Mya, TLC’s Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, Wild N’ Out comedians Pretty Vee and B. Simone, as well as Kim’s good friends Tiffany Panhilason and Char Defrancesco. As the group ventures around the islands of Trinidad, Tobago, and Barbados, fans can expect to be a fly on the wall of their many adventures. The network promises there’ll be plenty of shenanigans, emotional breakthroughs, and romance to be had. This is one ship you don’t want to miss.
Related content:
- Exclusive: Watch Lil’ Kim set sail with Mya, Chilli, and the Girls Cruise cast in new teaser trailer
- Lil’ Kim is hitting the high seas with Mya and TLC’s Chilli in new reality series Girls Cruise
London Kills
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Acorn TV
Season Premiere
With just five, 45-minute episodes, one of Britain’s most thrilling series is back for its second season. Hugo Speer (The Full Monty, Father Brown, Britannia), Sharon Small (Inspector Lynley Mysteries, Murderland, Trust Me, About a Boy), Bailey Patrick (Bodyguard, Casualty, EastEnders), and newcomer Tori Allen-Martin star as a team of top murder detectives in London. They investigate a different murder in each episode, all the while Detective Inspector David Bradford (Speer) tries to solve the case of his wife’s disappearance — and he may have more to do with it that originally suspected. —Gerrad Hall
Related content:
- Game of Thrones alum on why his new series Bodyguard should be your next binge
- Creator of Netflix’s Bodyguard on drama’s U.K. success and whether it’ll get a season 2
What Else to Watch
8 p.m.
Love Island — CBS
American Ninja Warrior (Los Angeles finals) — NBC
9 p.m.
Below Deck Mediterranean — Bravo
10 p.m.
Worst Bakers in America (season premiere) — Food Network
The Hills: New Beginnings — MTV
*times are ET and subject to change
|type
|
|seasons
|
|episodes
|
|Genre
|Premiere
|
|creator
|Performers
|Network
|Complete Coverage
|Available For Streaming On
Comments