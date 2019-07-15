Stranger Things Season 3
Watch The NeverEnding Story star do Millie Bobby Brown's viral Stranger Things challenge

By Rosy Cordero
July 15, 2019 at 09:10 PM EDT
Stranger Things

Stranger Things fans from all over the world have accepted Millie Bobby Brown’s #NeverEndingChallenge, but there’s one that stands out from all the rest. Tami Stronach, who played the Childlike Empress in 1984’s The NeverEnding Story, posted a video to Instagram of herself and her look-alike daughter Maya dancing to the fantasy film’s theme song, sung by British singer Limahl.

The Netflix series brought renewed interest to the Wolfgang Peterson-directed film when Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) sings the theme song to his girlfriend Suzie (Gabriella Pizzolo).

“My daughter and I just did this hilarious video on Instagram,” Stronach tells EW exclusively about her submission to the challenge.

“You know, they did the theme song for The NeverEnding Story on Stranger Things? Millie Bobby Brown made this dance challenge, so my daughter and I did it. I tried to do my own and then she wanted to do one but it was all too complicated. So we just put on the music from that scene while we were at a friend’s house, and my daughter and I did a funny dance number.”

Stronach and Brown met in 2016 when the former moderated a Q&A with the latter at the Rhode Island Comic Con. With Stranger Things capturing the ’80s so perfectly, this meet-up had fans hoping the Childlike Empress would make a cameo on the popular streaming series. And although that hasn’t happened yet, the film that made her famous as a child had a place of honor on the show.

Stranger Things is available to stream on Netflix.

