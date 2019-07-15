Comic Con 2019
23 featured stories since

Starz dystopian drama The Rook promises secrets, lies, and a little sci-fi

By Leah Greenblatt
July 15, 2019 at 06:34 PM EDT
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Steffan Hill/Starz

You can’t say Emma Greenwell doesn’t commit to a role. “Day one on this job, I fell backwards over a stunt body and fractured my wrist,” the 30-year-old Brit confesses between takes on the London set of Starz’ new dystopian drama. “It looks real in the take, because it is real.”

Broken bones may be the least of her problems, though — her character, Myfanwy Thomas, has woken up in London with no memory of who she is, what shadowy government organization she’s working for, or where her new supernatural abilities have come from. Though everyone else, including her boss (Joely Richardson) and a trio of eerily similar platinum blondes (Jon Fletcher, Ronan Raftery, and Catherine Steadman), seems more than able to fill in the blanks.

Even Monica Reed (Olivia Munn), who plays a sort of agency interloper/rival to Myfanwy not featured in novelist Daniel O’Malley’s original source material, has a better grasp on her powers: “It’s basically people whose abilities are just heightened — there’s someone who can hear a whisper across a crowded room or see for miles, and my character has extreme strength, like I can push a deadbolt out with my thumb.”

“I’m the only American character in the show,” she continues. “She’s come out here on her own to figure out what’s happened to her very close friend–slash–partner, and discovering what’s going on, she starts to untangle this whole web of deceit that intertwines myself with Emma’s character and with Joely’s.”

Greenwell hopes viewers, too, will want to join her in that web. “What’s really wonderful about playing this sort of character is the audience discovers with her, so she is the audience’s eyes — what I know, they know. And as the series goes on they learn slightly more than me, but initially, you’re very with her. She has these clues that she’s left for herself that actually end up not quite adding up, so she learns through different characters and sort of pieces together this whole mystery of how and why she lost her memory. The supernatural elements are very much ingrained in the characters — it’s not super colorful or big flashes of flight coming from me. It’s more in the mindset.”

Wherever all this mystery leads, executive producer Stephen Garrett (The Night Manager) promises one thing: “The British have a great tradition of inventing things and then not being very good at them: Soccer, cricket, we always get beaten…. But Brits are very good at being spies, and at telling spy stories.”

Related content: 

Skip
Comic Con 2019
23 featured stories since
The Gifted, Ghosted, Orville heading to Comic-Con
6/27/2017
Comic-Con 2017: Westworld, Arrow, Big Bang Theory and more among Warner Bros. fare
6/29/2017
Legion, The Strain, and Archer panels heading for Comic-Con
6/29/2017
Comic-Con: Charlize Theron kicking off EW's 'Women Who Kick Ass' panel
7/5/2017
See Atomic Blonde for free at Comic-Con 2017
7/5/2017
Outlander panel planned for Comic-Con
7/6/2017
Cartoon Network unveils Comic-Con exclusives for Steven Universe and more
7/10/2017
Noah Hawley reveals the Legion moment that wasn't in the original script
7/20/2017
Stan Against Evil unveils season 2 trailer at Comic-Con
7/20/2017
Bob's Burgers to do one-hour Christmas musical special
7/21/2017
Darkwing Duck is headed to DuckTales revival
7/21/2017
Justice League star poses with adorable Cyborg cosplayers at Comic-Con
7/22/2017
The Last Ship season 4 trailer plants seeds of hope — and hazard
7/23/2017
Midnight, Texas cast teases plenty of 'zonking' ahead
7/24/2017
Watch a mashup of your favorite celebs dancing at Comic-Con
7/24/2017
Lupita Nyong'o secretly went undercover in costume at Comic-Con
7/26/2017
Watch Kansas perform 'Carry On My Wayward Son' at Supernatural Comic-Con panel
8/1/2017
Here's what you need to know about Stan Lee's L.A. Comic Con
10/9/2017
Dwayne Johnson talks running for president at L.A. Comic Con
10/28/2017
TLC's Chilli to moderate Siren panel at Comic-Con
6/26/2018
Walking Dead EP Greg Nicotero says Creepshow TV series shoot is 'hardest thing' he's ever done
7/15/2019
Melissa Benoist talks ditching the skirt in new Supergirl suit: 'It's more adult'
7/15/2019
Starz dystopian drama The Rook promises secrets, lies, and a little sci-fi
7/15/2019
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

EDIT POST