Image zoom Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images, Fox/The Simpsons

Bob Odenkirk has maintained a funny relationship with the law on both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. (And even on Mr. Show.) And he’s about to bring his legal expertise and slippery interpretations of the law to The Simpsons.

The Emmy-nominated actor will guest-star on the forever-running animated Fox sitcom, EW has learned exclusively. This time, he’ll play not just a mob lawyer, but one who may represent Fat Tony. (A first look at his character, complete with Saul Goodman-esque pinkie ring, can be seen below.) “He charges by the minute so he speaks… really… slowly,” says Simpsons executive producer Al Jean of the character. “He just wants money for talking to Fat Tony.”

The fall episode involves a pickpocketing sting operation and the Simpsons patriarch. “Homer is the mark because he’s got such a big butt so he’s a good target for pickpocketing,” explains Jean. “Fat Tony is arrested but he didn’t do it — and he has to find out who did do it.”

Odenkirk certainly had a connection to the script: It was written by his brother, Simpsons co-executive producer Bill Odenkirk. “If we don’t get a good review from Mama Odenkirk, then we’re going to be in trouble,” notes Jean.

Odenkirk recently appeared in the big screen comedy Long Shot and returns as Jimmy McGill-Saul Goodman early next year, when season 5 of Better Call Saul debuts.

Season 31 (!) of The Simpsons launches in September.

Image zoom 20th Century Fox TV/ The Simpsons

Related content:

• Better Call Saul won’t return until 2020

• Bob Odenkirk explains Jimmy’s ‘watershed moment of joy and energy’

• Bob Odenkirk reveals how he wants Jimmy and Kim’s story to end