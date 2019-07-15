Image zoom Lifetime

Lifetime will deck its halls with boughs and boughs — and even more boughs — of new Christmas TV movies.

Last year, the network brought you 18 original Christmas flicks, and this year, it is significantly increasing its output. EW has learned exclusively that Lifetime has ordered a whopping 28 Yuletide movies. And two of them will feature familiar faces: Melissa Joan Hart and Tia Mowry-Hardrict.

Hart stars as an event coordinator in Christmas Reservations, and a handsome widower factors into the wintry mix. Meanwhile, Mowry-Hardrict headlines A Very Vintage Christmas, which involves an antique shop and the search for the owner of a mysterious box filled with romantic souvenirs.

Hart starred in last year’s A Very Nutty Christmas and 2017’s A Very Merry Toy Store, while Mowry-Hardrict did double holiday duty last year with Lifetime’s My Christmas Inn and Hallmark Channel’s A Gingerbread Romance.

This year’s onslaught of films makes Lifetime a huge player in the Christmas movie game, and, at the moment, the network that will air the most original new Christmas TV movies. Hallmark stands as the leader of the genre, planning to unleash 40 Yuletide movies on both its Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Channel, with 26 on the former and 14 on the latter. Other networks and streamers who have been offering up at least multiple new Christmas films in recent years include Freeform, Netflix, and Ion.

