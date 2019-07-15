Haunting of Hill House star Oliver Jackson-Cohen joins Netflix's Haunting of Bly Manor

Image zoom Dave Benett/Getty Images

The Haunting of Hill House (2018 TV series) type TV Show Network Netflix Genre Horror

Oliver Jackson-Cohen will star in Netflix’s The Haunting of Bly Manor, the second installment of The Haunting of Hill House anthology series.

Jackson-Cohen joins Hill House castmate Victoria Pedretti in the new season, which is based on Henry James’ novella The Turn of the Screw. It follows Dani (Pedretti), a governess hired to look after a pair of siblings. However, several ghosts around their manor house exhibit a supernatural hold over the children.

Netflix announced on Twitter that Jackson-Cohen will play Peter, “a resident of Bly Manor, who makes life very difficult for everyone who lives there.”

Jackson-Cohen was recently cast as the titular character in the film The Invisible Man for Universal and Blumhouse. He previously played Luke Crain, the older twin of Pedretti’s Nell, on Hill House. The first season in the series focuses on the Crain family, past and present, as they deal with the psychological and supernatural torment of living in Hill House.

The show’s successes has led creator Mike Flanagan and executive producer Trevor Macy to ink a new multi-year deal with Netflix to extend the life of Hill House into an anthology à la American Horror Story, with the second installment focusing on a fresh story with all-new characters.

The new season will premiere on Netflix in 2020.

Related content: