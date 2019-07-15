Diddy and MTV are bringing back Making The Band

Image zoom Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic

Sean “Diddy” Combs heard the response from social media sharing viral clips of the old seasons, and finally announced Monday that he and MTV are bringing back early reality TV favorite Making The Band.

The show will return to the network in 2020 and is auditioning anyone who posts a video online with the #MTBCasting hashtag. The network has also partnered with the app Smule to offer a curated playlist of songs fans can use for their audition videos.

I’ve made my decision… #MakingTheBand is coming back!!! This will be a global talent search, upload your auditions now using #MTBcasting!! pic.twitter.com/EjKCA3TWbl — Diddy (@Diddy) July 15, 2019

The reality competition started in 2000 as the only show ever that wasn’t a sitcom to air on ABC’s famous T.G.I.F. block of programming. The show followed Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC founder Lou Pearlman as he created the boy band O-Town.

After three seasons, the show moved to MTV and Diddy took over for Pearlman as the music mogul auditioned and launched a group. The Bad Boy Records founder had three iterations of the show that each had three seasons.

With Making The Band 2, Diddy founded the co-ed R&B/rap group Da Band that is probably most famous for being parodied on Chappelle’s Show.

Next, with Making The Band 3, came girl group Danity Kane which was the most successful of any Making The Band groups, with hits like “Showstopper” and “Damaged.”

Lastly was the male R&B group Day26, which was formed on Making The Band 4. Diddy had a spin-off called Making His Band where he auditioned guitarists, drummers, etc. to back him, but the show only lasted one season.

