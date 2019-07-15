Watch Anna Kendrick take on the (prehistoric) patriarchy in exclusive Human Discoveries clip

Who knew primitive humans were just like us?

In an exclusive clip (above) for Anna Kendrick and Zac Efron‘s adult-comedy animated series Human Discoveries, Kendrick’s cavewoman Jane deals with contemporary problems such as mansplaining and #MeToo.

The series, which is a social commentary on 2019 through the lens of prehistoric times, follows a group of friends who inadvertently discover humanity’s best, and worst, innovations: fire, art, alcohol, fashion, racism, small talk, and, of course, monogamy.

Human Discoveries also stars Stephanie Beatriz, Lisa Kudrow, Ed Begley Jr., Sam Richardson, and James Adomian. Chris Bruno and David Howard Lee created the original series.

The series — which is produced by ShadowMachine, the team behind Netflix’s animated comedy Bojack Horseman, and Efron’s production company Ninja’s Runnin’ Wild — debuts July 16 at 9 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.

