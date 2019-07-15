ABC to air Christmas movie starring Lea Michele

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

ABC is going to Hawaii with Lea Michele this Christmas.

The network announced on Monday that it has ordered the holiday movie Same Time, Next Christmas, which stars the singer and Glee alum.

Same Time, Next Christmas — which was produced by Freeform Studios and represents ABC’s first Christmas TV movie in years — will air in December. It centers on a young woman (played by Michele) who reunites with her childhood sweetheart at the Hawaii resort where they met years ago. According to the official logline supplied by the network, “the old chemistry between them flares up anew, but circumstances conspire to keep them apart.”

Michele’s recent TV credits include The Mayor and Scream Queens. She also has hit Broadway stages in Les Misérables, Ragtime, Fiddler on the Roof, and Spring Awakening.

This holiday season is shaping up to be a big one for Christmas TV movie genre, with Hallmark ordering 40 new original flicks for Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Lifetime planning 28 new ones of its own. This is the first ABC Christmas movie in years — Freeform, Netflix and Ion are among the other networks and streamers who have been airing multiple Yuletide movies in recent years.

