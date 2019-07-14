You can already shop huge Amazon Prime Day TV deals — and you’ll definitely want to take advantage

Image zoom Amazon

Everyone you know is probably psyched right now that Amazon Prime Day 2019 is about to start. In case you don’t know what Prime Day is all about, let us be the messengers of some very good news.

Amazon Prime Day officially starts at 12 a.m. PT on July 15 and, for the first time ever, is a two-day event. With 48 hours of deals, Amazon Prime Day 2019 will be longer than ever before, featuring limited-time offers, never-before-seen entertainment, and exclusive launches available for Prime members through the end of July 16. If you’re not a Prime member yet, sign up here for a 30-day free trial to make sure you can take advantage of more than one million deals globally.

Now that you know when Prime Day is this year (and how to sign up to access the savings), you can start getting excited about all the major deals in your near future. Amazon Prime Day TV deals were a big draw in 2018, and we anticipate a similar shopping experience this year — especially considering Amazon’s offer on one of the most popular TVs from last year’s shopping event. Now through the end of Prime Day, you can get the Toshiba HD 43-inch Fire TV Edition Smart TV for over 40 percent off, bringing the price down from $300 to $190.

Buy it! Toshiba HD 43-inch Fire TV Edition Smart TV, $189.99 (orig. $299.99) at amazon.com

The reason this TV deal is such a major deal — in addition to its major price cut — is that, during Amazon Prime Day 2018, the discounts on Toshiba smart TVs were some of the most taken advantage of last year. The Toshiba model on sale now has also racked up incredible reviews, nearly 3,000 of which are five-star nods to the device’s sound and video quality. Many reviewers also tout the TV’s easy functionality and set-up process. With Fire Stick built into the TV, you have tens of thousands of TV shows at your fingertips with seamless access to all your favorite streaming services and apps. You can even control your TV using the included voice remote that syncs with your Alexa device.

If you’re looking for more great Amazon Prime Day TV deals, there are two other enticing options you can take advantage of right now before Prime Day 2019 officially starts:

Insignia 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, $249.99 (orig. $349.99) at amazon.com Toshiba 34-inch 4k Ultra HD Smart LED TV With Fire TV, $189.99 (orig. $329.99) at amazon.com

Remember, you have to be a Prime member to reap the $110-reward on this Toshiba TV and all other TV deals during Amazon Prime Day 2019. Happy shopping!