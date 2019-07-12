What to Watch this Weekend: More Monterey madness on Big Little Lies

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
Friday
DreamWorks Tales of Arcadia: 3Below
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Season Premiere
This animated series (part of Guillermo del Toro’s Tales of Arcadia universe that began with Trollhunters) returns for season 2, finding alien royals Aja (Tatiana Maslany) and Krel (Diego Luna) still stranded on Earth. As they try to repair their mothership to return to their homeworld, the ship’s A.I. (voiced by Glenn Close) is on the path to sentience, growing ever more curious about human emotions. Tune in for plenty of otherworldly adventures, and to see/hear del Toro reprise his Trollhunters role as a wrestler-turned-dentist. —Tyler Aquilina
Point Blank
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Captain America’s Anthony Mackie and Frank Grillo star in this action-packed thriller as an ER nurse (Mackie) whose pregnant wife has been kidnapped, so he teams with a career criminal and murder suspect (Grillo) who’s currently under his care. Together they fight rival gangs and a ring of deadly, corrupt cops to save her. —Gerrad Hall
Taco Chronicles
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Series Debut
This food and travel series explores some of most popular taco styles around, which have long, rich, little-known histories.
Saturday
JFK Jr. and Carolyn’s Wedding: The Lost Tapes
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on TLC
Twenty years after their death in a plane crash off the East Coast, TLC is celebrating the lives of John F. Kennedy Jr. and wife Carolyn Bessette with an in-depth look at their wedding. Friends and family recall the special event and share details that have never been told publicly, and never-before-seen footage gives an inside look at the ceremony and reception on Cumberland Island, Ga. —Gerrad Hall
Sunday
Big Little Lies
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO
That slap Celeste landed across Mary Louise’s cheek a couple of episodes back did her no favors … and now Mary Louise is striking back, blindsiding Celeste in her bid to get custody of her grandsons. Meanwhile, Renata’s disappointment with husband Gordon gets worse; Ed catches Madeline in an unguarded moment after being tempted with an unusual proposal; and Bonnie considers a way to end her mother’s suffering following her stroke, while dealing with her own ongoing guilt over Perry’s death. —Gerrad Hall
*times are ET and subject to change
