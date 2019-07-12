What to Watch this Weekend: More Monterey madness on Big Little Lies

Image zoom

Friday

DreamWorks Tales of Arcadia: 3Below

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Season Premiere

This animated series (part of Guillermo del Toro’s Tales of Arcadia universe that began with Trollhunters) returns for season 2, finding alien royals Aja (Tatiana Maslany) and Krel (Diego Luna) still stranded on Earth. As they try to repair their mothership to return to their homeworld, the ship’s A.I. (voiced by Glenn Close) is on the path to sentience, growing ever more curious about human emotions. Tune in for plenty of otherworldly adventures, and to see/hear del Toro reprise his Trollhunters role as a wrestler-turned-dentist. —Tyler Aquilina

Point Blank

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Captain America’s Anthony Mackie and Frank Grillo star in this action-packed thriller as an ER nurse (Mackie) whose pregnant wife has been kidnapped, so he teams with a career criminal and murder suspect (Grillo) who’s currently under his care. Together they fight rival gangs and a ring of deadly, corrupt cops to save her. —Gerrad Hall

Taco Chronicles

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

This food and travel series explores some of most popular taco styles around, which have long, rich, little-known histories.

Saturday

JFK Jr. and Carolyn’s Wedding: The Lost Tapes

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on TLC

Twenty years after their death in a plane crash off the East Coast, TLC is celebrating the lives of John F. Kennedy Jr. and wife Carolyn Bessette with an in-depth look at their wedding. Friends and family recall the special event and share details that have never been told publicly, and never-before-seen footage gives an inside look at the ceremony and reception on Cumberland Island, Ga. —Gerrad Hall

Sunday

Big Little Lies

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO

That slap Celeste landed across Mary Louise’s cheek a couple of episodes back did her no favors … and now Mary Louise is striking back, blindsiding Celeste in her bid to get custody of her grandsons. Meanwhile, Renata’s disappointment with husband Gordon gets worse; Ed catches Madeline in an unguarded moment after being tempted with an unusual proposal; and Bonnie considers a way to end her mother’s suffering following her stroke, while dealing with her own ongoing guilt over Perry’s death. —Gerrad Hall

