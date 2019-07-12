Big Little Lies Season 2
23 featured stories since

What to Watch this Weekend: More Monterey madness on Big Little Lies

By EW Staff
July 12, 2019 at 06:00 AM EDT

Big Little Lies

type
  • TV Show
Network
Genre

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Friday

Netflix

DreamWorks Tales of Arcadia: 3Below

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Season Premiere
This animated series (part of Guillermo del Toro’s Tales of Arcadia universe that began with Trollhunters) returns for season 2, finding alien royals Aja (Tatiana Maslany) and Krel (Diego Luna) still stranded on Earth. As they try to repair their mothership to return to their homeworld, the ship’s A.I. (voiced by Glenn Close) is on the path to sentience, growing ever more curious about human emotions. Tune in for plenty of otherworldly adventures, and to see/hear del Toro reprise his Trollhunters role as a wrestler-turned-dentist. —Tyler Aquilina

Related content:

Point Blank

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Captain America’s Anthony Mackie and Frank Grillo star in this action-packed thriller as an ER nurse (Mackie) whose pregnant wife has been kidnapped, so he teams with a career criminal and murder suspect (Grillo) who’s currently under his care. Together they fight rival gangs and a ring of deadly, corrupt cops to save her. —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

Taco Chronicles

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut
This food and travel series explores some of most popular taco styles around, which have long, rich, little-known histories.

Related content:

What Else to Watch

Streaming
Blown Away (series debut) — Netflix

Saturday

Rose Hartman/Getty Images

JFK Jr. and Carolyn’s Wedding: The Lost Tapes

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on TLC

Twenty years after their death in a plane crash off the East Coast, TLC is celebrating the lives of John F. Kennedy Jr. and wife Carolyn Bessette with an in-depth look at their wedding. Friends and family recall the special event and share details that have never been told publicly, and never-before-seen footage gives an inside look at the ceremony and reception on Cumberland Island, Ga. —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

Sunday

Jennifer Clasen/HBO

Big Little Lies

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO

That slap Celeste landed across Mary Louise’s cheek a couple of episodes back did her no favors … and now Mary Louise is striking back, blindsiding Celeste in her bid to get custody of her grandsons. Meanwhile, Renata’s disappointment with husband Gordon gets worse; Ed catches Madeline in an unguarded moment after being tempted with an unusual proposal; and Bonnie considers a way to end her mother’s suffering following her stroke, while dealing with her own ongoing guilt over Perry’s death. —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

What Else to Watch

8 p.m.
Carnivorous (series debut) — Food Network

9 p.m.
Sweetbitter (season 2 premiere) — Starz

10 p.m.
Moon Landing: The Lost Tape — History

*times are ET and subject to change

Skip
Big Little Lies Season 2
23 featured stories since
Nicole Kidman on Big Little Lies: 'It penetrated my psyche in a way a film never had'
4/2/2017
Big Little Lies author reveals what a season 2 would include
4/11/2017
Nicole Kidman on Big Little Lies season 2: 'No prospects right now'
6/6/2017
Nicole Kidman on what her Emmy nod might mean for a Big Little Lies season 2
7/13/2017
Big Little Lies: How Nicole Kidman convinced Reese Witherspoon to play Madeline
8/15/2017
Big Little Lies author on season 2: 'I'm thinking about it'
9/17/2017
How likely Big Little Lies season 2 is, according to the cast
9/17/2017
Big Little Lies renewed for season 2 with new director
12/8/2017
Big Little Lies cast and crew on their surprise hit of 2017
12/21/2017
Big Little Lies: Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz confirmed to return
2/16/2018
Big Little Lies brings back Adam Scott for season 2
2/28/2018
HBO regrets saying Big Little Lies cast demands 'raped' network
3/13/2018
Zoë Kravitz posts selfie for Big Little Lies season 2 filming: 'Bonnie's. Back.'
3/16/2018
First photo of Meryl Streep in Big Little Lies season 2
4/5/2018
Get a look at Meryl Streep, Reese Witherspoon on the set of Big Little Lies
4/12/2018
How Meryl Streep convinced David E. Kelley to do Big Little Lies season 2
5/11/2018
On Dietland and Big Little Lies, Robin Weigert is TV's go-to guru
7/30/2018
Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman celebrate end of Big Little Lies season 2 shoot
8/18/2018
The 'Monterey Five' are back in first Big Little Lies season 2 trailer
4/14/2019
What to Watch on this Weekend: More menacing Meryl on Big Little Lies
7/5/2019
Big Little Lies recap: The walls are closing in on the Monterey Five
7/7/2019
Big Little Lies Denis O'Hare teases Mary Louise-Celeste showdown: 'It'll get much worse'
7/7/2019
What to Watch this Weekend: More Monterey madness on Big Little Lies
7/12/2019
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

EDIT POST