The 100 exclusive clip reveals Clarke's return isn't as glorious as you hoped it would be

Our girl Clarke (Eliza Taylor) is finally back on The 100, but fans shouldn’t be cheering just yet.

After an earlier fakeout this season convinced her loved ones (and fans) that Clarke had been killed, Taylor got the chance to show off her acting chops by playing an all-new character as Josephine (initially played by Sara Thompson) had her “mind drive” inserted into Clarke, effectively taking over her body without Clarke’s consent. But as the past few episodes slowly revealed, Clarke’s mind, against all odds, survived. She just didn’t have any control over her own body as Josephine did all she could to erase Clarke for good.

And at the end of the most recent episode, the battle for control finally tipped in our girl’s favor as Josephine realized Clarke’s fighting skills were the only way to save them both from dying at the hands of crazy Children of Gabriel cultists. She gave up control to Clarke in an epic moment that had fans cheering for the glorious return of The 100‘s embattled-yet-resilient hero.

But EW has your exclusive first look at the next episode, “Matryoshka,” and it’s not full of the badass, triumphant moments fans expected to see from Clarke now that she’s officially back in control of her own body. Because remember: her brain is still in danger of frying due to housing more than one mind, and Josephine isn’t going to give up without a fight. Why can’t Clarke ever catch a break?!

Watch the exclusive clip below now:

The 100 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

