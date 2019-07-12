Jon Favreau is already working on The Mandalorian season 2

Disney and Lucasfilm haven’t formally announced a season 2 order for The Mandalorian, the upcoming live-action Star Wars series heading to the Disney+ streaming platform. But executive producer Jon Favreau is already working on it.

“We’re done with the first season. I’m actually writing part of the second season now. So I’m having a blast,” he divulged to Jimmy Kimmel on the host’s late-night show Thursday.

EW has reached out to Disney for further comment.

In the series, Pedro Pascal stars as a “lone gunfighter” from the same warrior tribe that gave us bounty hunters Jango Fett and Boba Fett. In the Star Wars timeline, The Mandalorian takes place after the events of Return of the Jedi but before the rise of the First Order in The Force Awakens.

“The Empire is gone and all hell’s breaking loose in the outer rim, and it’s about the scum and villainy that now, once you take out the rule of law, what happens?” Favreau told Kimmel. “Chaos takes over, and you have a lot of the unseemly characters.”

Among the cast, Gina Carano plays a character named Cara Dune, Carl Weathers plays Greef, and Giancarlo Esposito plays an Imperial officer. Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Emily Swallow, and Omid Abtahi also star.

Star Wars Rebels’ Dave Filoni, who directed the pilot episode, also executive-produces the series with Favreau. Other directors include Jessica Jones’ Deborah Chow, Dope’s Rick Famuyiwa, Solemates’ Bryce Dallas Howard, and Thor: Ragnarok’s Taika Waititi. The latter appears to be voicing an assassin droid initially thought to be the IG-88, but footage shown at Star Wars Celebration revealed it to be IG-11.

“It’s kind of like when you meet Han Solo at the beginning of Star Wars: A New Hope and you have the starport bar [Mos Eisley],” Favreau told Kimmel. “I always loved those characters, I always loved the rogues’ gallery of bounty hunters in Empire Strikes Back, and I always wanted to see more about it.” Now we will.

The Mandalorian premieres Nov. 12 on Disney+.

