Jimmy Kimmel gives U.S. Women's Soccer stars the fast food White House experience

The World Cup champs of the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team probably won’t be visiting the White House to meet Donald Trump. That’s an assumption based on Megan Rapinoe, the team’s star forward, exclaiming, “I’m not going to the f—ing White House.” But, with Rapinoe and her fellow co-captain Alex Morgan on Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday night, Jimmy Kimmel wanted to provide them with the full White House experience.

“I don’t want to cheat you out of the experience of visiting the White House, so we prepared something special for you,” Kimmel said. The curtains rolled back and out appeared two actors dressed as Secret Service agents holding packets of dipping sauce behind a mound of 5,000 chicken nuggets.

The stunt was a jab at Trump, who keeps, for whatever reason, serving visiting athletes at the White House fast food. In March, the president served McDonald’s and Chick-Fil-A to the North Dakota State Bison football team. The Clemson University football team got McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Burger King, and pizza in January.

Image zoom ABC

“If you really are the champions we know you are, the three of us will eat all of this before the night is done,” Kimmel joked.

After video of Rapinoe’s expletive response to a hypothetical White House visit came out, Trump, in a series of tweets, fired back, “Megan should WIN first before she TALKS.” He also wrote, “We haven’t yet invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose.”

Rapinoe, appearing on CNN with Anderson Cooper, addressed the president earlier this month. “Your message is excluding people,” she said. “You’re excluding me, you’re excluding people that look like me, you’re excluding people of color, you’re excluding Americans that maybe support you.”

As Kimmel pointed out, the Women’s Soccer Team still hasn’t received a formal invite.

