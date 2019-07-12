Comic Con 2019
By Chancellor Agard
July 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM EDT
Arrow is getting a couple blasts from the past in its eighth and final season.

EW has learned that Colin Donnell and Josh Segarra will guest-star in the CW superhero drama’s farewell season. Donnell played Oliver’s best friend Tommy Merlyn in season 1, and Segarra starred as season 5 big bad Adrian Chase/Prometheus; however, fans should expect a twist when they return, because this is Arrow.

“Adrian Chase comes back in a different way than expected,” showrunner/executive producer Beth Schwartz tells EW. “We’re really excited about that because obviously he’s one of our favorite villains.” Meanwhile, Donnell is “not coming back as the Tommy we know,” teases executive producer Marc Guggenheim.

This isn’t the first time either actor has returned to Arrow since their season-ending deaths. Oliver hallucinated Segarra’s villain while experiencing a bad drug trip in season 6’s “Fundamentals.” Meanwhile, the Chicago Med alum most recently appeared in season 7’s “Living Proof” as the manifestation of Oliver’s conscience urging him to break his family’s cycle of violence.

When Arrow returns, “Oliver will find himself pit against his most challenging battle yet, one that will leave the multiverse hanging in the balance,” reads the official season 8 logline. “In Arrow’s final season, Oliver Queen is forced to confront the reality of what it means to be a hero.”

Arrow returns Oct. 15 at 9 p.m. on The CW. Catch the super-series’ San Diego Comic-Con panel on Saturday, July 20 at 3:30 p.m. PT in Ballroom 20.

