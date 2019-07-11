Justice League director Zack Snyder working on Norse myth anime series for Netflix

Image zoom Joanne Davidson/REX/Shutterstock

Still waiting on the #SnyderCut? Instead, how about some actual news on director Zack Snyder‘s next project post-Justice League.

Snyder — who helmed Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League (before turning the reins over to Joss Whedon) — is now co-creating an anime series for Netflix that’s set in the world of Norse mythology, the streamer announced Thursday.

Jay Oliva, having worked with Snyder in the art department on Batman v Superman and Justice League, is the other co-creator who will serve as showrunner and director on the untitled series.

Oliva also helmed a number of prominent DC animated movies, including Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox (arguably the best adaptation of the Flashpoint story arc put to screen), Justice League: War, Batman: Bad Blood, and the more recent Justice League Dark. He also directed episodes of the fan favorite Young Justice animated series.

Both he and Snyder will executive produce the series. Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller will produce.

“Zack Snyder’s innovation in visual storytelling has pushed the industry forward and established him as one of the most distinctive filmmakers of his generation,” John Derderian, head of Anime programming for Netflix, said in a statement. “We are beyond excited to partner with him and his exceptional team to bring the iconic characters and stories of Norse mythology to life in his inimitable style.”

This new series further builds up Netflix’s venture into the anime space, including a whole host of original series announced at the Anime Expo in early July.

Following Justice League, which Snyder had to turn over to Whedon in May 2017 in light of his daughter’s death, the filmmaker developed a short film called “Snow Steam Iron” that he released on the Vero social media platform. He’s now currently writing, directing, and producing the Netflix zombie heist movie Army of the Dead, which stars Dave Bautista.

