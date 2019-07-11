What to Watch on Thursday: It's mermaid mating season on Siren, plus a Jersey Shore wedding

Image zoom

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Siren

Image zoom Ed Herrera/Freeform

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Freeform

Season Premiere

The second half of season 2 kicks off with the event to end all events: It’s mermaid mating season! While Ryn returns to the sea to help her colony, Helen and Ben will embark on a hunt to find the hybrids, leaving Xander to help a journalist detangle the night of the oil rig disaster.

Related content:

Christmas Camp

Image zoom Crown Media

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Starring Lily Anne Harrison and Bobby Campo, Christmas Camp centers on an advertising exec (Harrison) who must bring in a new account in the form of a traditional toy company. To learn more about the holiday and its traditions, she attends a “Christmas Camp,” where she crosses paths with the camp owner’s son (Campo), who teaches her about other stuff, too, like love. —Dan Snierson

Related content:

Escape the Night

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on YouTube

Season Premiere

Season 4 of Joey Graceffa’s murder mystery reality series — this time with a Museum of the Dead theme — is an “all-stars” cast that includes some familiar faces: Colleen Ballinger (a.k.a. Miranda Sings), Bretman Rock, Alex Wassabi, Justine Ezarik, Gabbie Hanna, DeStorm Power, Timothy DeLaGhetto, Tana Mongeau, and Rosanna Pansino.

Related content:

What Else to Watch

8 p.m.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (season premiere) — MTV

9 p.m.

Big Brother (new time slot) — CBS

Hollywood Game Night (season premiere) — NBC

*times are ET and subject to change