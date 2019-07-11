All That type TV Show Network Nickelodeon Genre Comedy,

Variety

Ally Brooke is making her debut on the rebooted, long-running Nickelodeon series All That and she couldn’t be more excited. The former Fifth Harmony member will hit the stage to perform her song “Lips Don’t Lie,” her second single under Atlantic Records as a solo singer.

“Performing on All That was such a dream come true for me – I grew up watching the show with my family and saw so many of my favorite artists grace their stage,” Brooke tells EW exclusively. “Being on set was surreal, I totally geeked out meeting Kel Mitchell… he was even wearing his Good Burger costume. It was like we were right back in the 90s!”

Watch our exclusive clip from her performance above, and don’t forget to tune-in to the episode when it airs on Saturday, July 13 at 8:30 pm ET/PT.

Here are some exclusive photos from her visit to the set, including one showing the Texas-native hanging out with the all-new cast.

Image zoom Scott Everett White/Nickelodeon

Image zoom Scott Everett White/Nickelodeon

Image zoom Scott Everett White/Nickelodeon

Image zoom Scott Everett White/Nickelodeon

Image zoom Scott Everett White/Nickelodeon

