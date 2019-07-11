Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green lock lips at the Peach Pit in BH90210 teaser

BH90210 type TV Show Network Fox Genre Drama

There’s a party at the Peach Pit and the cast of the original Beverly Hills, 90210 have reunited at their favorite after-school spot in the latest teaser for BH90210.

Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling‘s characters David and Donna set the tone for the celebration by picking the original series’ popular theme song on the jukebox to jam to.

“Remember when we used to make out to this song?” Spelling asks Green in the clip.

After exchanging a little kiss, they are joined by the rest of the surviving original cast members — Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Ian Ziering, Jennie Garth, and Gabrielle Carteris—for a toast celebrating their new chapter together.

The Fox reboot picks up 19 years after the original’s series finale, with the actors playing heightened versions of themselves as they try to get a reboot of the series together. Missing from the reunion will be actor Luke Perry, who played bad boy Dylan McKay; Perry died on March 4 after suffering a massive stroke in February.

BH90210 will premiere Aug. 7 at 9 pm ET on Fox.

Related content: