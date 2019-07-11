An adult reboot of The Flintstones is in the works

Image zoom Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

It’s time to go back to Bedrock. EW has confirmed that Warner Bros. TV and Elizabeth Banks‘ Brownstone Productions are working together on an adult reboot of the classic primetime cartoon The Flintstones. Variety was first to report the news.

The beloved series originally ran for six seasons on ABC between 1960 and 1966. Described as “a modern Stone Age family,” the show situated ’50s/’60s nuclear family dynamics in prehistoric caveman times. The central titular family was led by patriarch Fred, mother Wilma, daughter Pebbles, and family pet Dino. The Rubble family — consisting of Barney, Betty, and son Bamm-Bamm — were the Flintstones’ neighbors and best friends.

Decades after the original run, The Flintstones was adapted for a live-action 1994 film starring John Goodman, Rick Moranis, Elizabeth Perkins, and Rosie O’Donnell, among others. A prequel with a different cast followed in 2000. Seth McFarlane was working on a possible TV reboot of The Flintstones in 2012 (presumably one with a similar tone to his shows like Family Guy) but that project never materialized. More recently, DC Comics has rebooted The Flintstones as a comic series written by Mark Russell and illustrated by artist Steve Pugh. Just as the original series transplanted mid-century American social dynamics onto prehistoric characters, the new comic has featured allegories about populist politicians and queer sexuality, among other relevant contemporary topics.

It’s too early to say at this point whether the new incarnation of The Flintstones will draw from Russell and Pugh’s comic at all, but it is being billed as a primetime animated adult comedy series.

