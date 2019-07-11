Lodge 49 trailer teases more weirdness in season 2

Lodge 49 type TV Show Network AMC Genre Comedy,

Drama

One of EW’s favorite so-just-what-the-hell-is-going-on-here? TV shows returns next month when season 2 of dramedy Lodge 49 premieres on AMC.

This second run of shows once again centers on ex-surfer-turned-“Squire” Sean “Dud” Dudley (Wyatt Russell), whose beloved fraternal order — the Ancient and Benevolent Order of the Lynx — is suffering under new rule by an ill-suited leader. Despite the lost faith of his “Knight” and mentor Ernie (Brent Jennings) and the struggles of his twin sister Liz (Sonya Cassidy), Dud believes he is the key to restoring the Lodge to its former grandeur and putting the rightful king on the throne.

Season 2’s cast also includes Linda Emond, Eric Allan Kramer, and David Pasquesi from Veep. Judging by the show’s new trailer, the new season also features a satisfying portion of Up in Smoke star and all-around comedy legend Cheech Marin. Plus? Donuts!

Lodge 49 comes back Monday, Aug. 12 at 10 p.m. ET. Watch show’s just-released new trailer, above.

