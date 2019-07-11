Comic Con 2019
23 featured stories since

DC's Legends of Tomorrow ups Astra actress to series regular for season 5

Meet season 5's big bad

By Chancellor Agard
July 11, 2019 at 11:30 AM EDT
The CW

DC's Legends of Tomorrow

type
  • TV Show
Network
Genre

Astra Logue will continue to cause trouble for DC’s Legends of Tomorrow in season 5.

EW can exclusively reveal that Olivia Swann, who portrays Astra, a.k.a. Constantine’s Achilles heel, has been promoted to series regular for season 5. It’s fair to say this doesn’t mean anything good for the Legends seeing as how last season ended with Astra releasing the souls of Genghis Khan, Charles Manson, and many other historical bad guys back into the world of the living.

“We’re so excited about having Astra back this season as our big bad,” executive producer Keto Shimizu tells EW.

In season 4, we learned that Constantine (Matt Ryan) sent Astra to hell when she was only a child. Unsurprisingly, coming of age around demons and the worst souls in history didn’t have the best effect on her, and she learned ruthlessness is the only way to survive. Now an adult, Astra is determined to rise to the top of hell’s food chain, even if it means shedding the last piece of her humanity.

“A lot of what Constantine is going to be dealing with this is season is his very complicated relationship with her and a desire to save her despite all the pain and trouble she’s putting us through,” Shimizu says.

“We always chicken out when it comes to our big bads. She’ll probably be rehabilitated by episode 4,” jokes EP Phil Klemmer, referencing Damien (Neal McDonough) and Nora Darhk’s (Courtney Ford) redemption arcs in seasons 3 and 4, respectively, which were the result of how much the writers loved those characters. But Shimizu is confident they can keep their affection for Astra in check until episode 14 at least.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will return in 2020 on the CW.

Related content:

Skip
Comic Con 2019
23 featured stories since
The Gifted, Ghosted, Orville heading to Comic-Con
6/27/2017
Comic-Con 2017: Westworld, Arrow, Big Bang Theory and more among Warner Bros. fare
6/29/2017
Legion, The Strain, and Archer panels heading for Comic-Con
6/29/2017
Comic-Con: Charlize Theron kicking off EW's 'Women Who Kick Ass' panel
7/5/2017
See Atomic Blonde for free at Comic-Con 2017
7/5/2017
Outlander panel planned for Comic-Con
7/6/2017
Cartoon Network unveils Comic-Con exclusives for Steven Universe and more
7/10/2017
Noah Hawley reveals the Legion moment that wasn't in the original script
7/20/2017
Stan Against Evil unveils season 2 trailer at Comic-Con
7/20/2017
Bob's Burgers to do one-hour Christmas musical special
7/21/2017
Darkwing Duck is headed to DuckTales revival
7/21/2017
Justice League star poses with adorable Cyborg cosplayers at Comic-Con
7/22/2017
Midnight, Texas cast teases plenty of 'zonking' ahead
7/24/2017
Watch a mashup of your favorite celebs dancing at Comic-Con
7/24/2017
Lupita Nyong'o secretly went undercover in costume at Comic-Con
7/26/2017
Watch Kansas perform 'Carry On My Wayward Son' at Supernatural Comic-Con panel
8/1/2017
Here's what you need to know about Stan Lee's L.A. Comic Con
10/9/2017
Dwayne Johnson talks running for president at L.A. Comic Con
10/28/2017
TLC's Chilli to moderate Siren panel at Comic-Con
6/26/2018
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker unveils new Sith Trooper ahead of Comic-Con
7/10/2019
New comic book character coming in season 10 of The Walking Dead
7/10/2019
DC's Legends of Tomorrow ups Astra actress to series regular for season 5
7/10/2019
Arrow promotes Katherine McNamara to series regular for season 8
7/11/2019
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

EDIT POST