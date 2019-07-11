Image zoom The CW

Astra Logue will continue to cause trouble for DC’s Legends of Tomorrow in season 5.

EW can exclusively reveal that Olivia Swann, who portrays Astra, a.k.a. Constantine’s Achilles heel, has been promoted to series regular for season 5. It’s fair to say this doesn’t mean anything good for the Legends seeing as how last season ended with Astra releasing the souls of Genghis Khan, Charles Manson, and many other historical bad guys back into the world of the living.

“We’re so excited about having Astra back this season as our big bad,” executive producer Keto Shimizu tells EW.

In season 4, we learned that Constantine (Matt Ryan) sent Astra to hell when she was only a child. Unsurprisingly, coming of age around demons and the worst souls in history didn’t have the best effect on her, and she learned ruthlessness is the only way to survive. Now an adult, Astra is determined to rise to the top of hell’s food chain, even if it means shedding the last piece of her humanity.

“A lot of what Constantine is going to be dealing with this is season is his very complicated relationship with her and a desire to save her despite all the pain and trouble she’s putting us through,” Shimizu says.

“We always chicken out when it comes to our big bads. She’ll probably be rehabilitated by episode 4,” jokes EP Phil Klemmer, referencing Damien (Neal McDonough) and Nora Darhk’s (Courtney Ford) redemption arcs in seasons 3 and 4, respectively, which were the result of how much the writers loved those characters. But Shimizu is confident they can keep their affection for Astra in check until episode 14 at least.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will return in 2020 on the CW.

