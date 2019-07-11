How to Get Away With Murder to end after season 6 on ABC

Annalise’s long goodbye will begin on Sept. 25: ABC has announced that the upcoming sixth season of How to Get Away With Murder will be its last.

“Viola Davis made television history with her unforgettable portrayal of iconic female antihero Annalise Keating,” said ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke in a statement. “I am eternally grateful to her, Pete Nowalk, and Shondaland for creating and bringing to life such a smart, sophisticated, and groundbreaking series that has long been an integral part of Thursday nights on ABC.”

“Deciding to end this series was a brutal decision, but ultimately the story tells you what to do — as it did here,” added Nowalk, the series’ creator and showrunner. “For me, Annalise Keating’s journey has always had a clear ending. Knowing I have 15 episodes left to finish her story, and the chance to give all the characters their own killer endings, is a gift rarely given to a series creator and I’m grateful to ABC and ABC Studios for the opportunity and creative freedom. I am so thankful to the brilliant cast, writers, and crew for dedicating themselves to the most rewarding experience of my career over the last six years. I also want to thank our fans. The only reason this show exists is because of your loyalty and enthusiasm. I can’t wait for you all to see how it ends, with twists and turns and all the craziness we love to create every Thursday night. Buckle up.”

The drama from the auspices of Shonda Rhimes launched in 2014 and introduced Davis as a professor at a Philadelphia law school who became ensnared in a murder mystery with five of her students. Davis became the first woman of color to win an Emmy in the lead actress category. The role also earned her two SAG Awards, a People’s Choice Award, and an NAACP Image Award.

“One of the greatest rides of my life!” Davis wrote on Twitter Thursday. “Here’s to the final, extraordinary curtain call!”

One of the greatest rides of my life! Here's to the final, extraordinary curtain call! 💕💕💕 #HTGAWM pic.twitter.com/t0MH4zcFpF — Viola Davis (@violadavis) July 11, 2019

The drama also remains a source of pride for Rhimes, who left ABC Studios in 2018 for a rich deal at Netflix. Once HTGAWM sunsets, there will only be two Shondaland shows left at ABC — Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19.

#HTGAWM has brought us six years of twists & turns. Thank you to the cast, crew, and writers for your dedication and passion. Thank you to the fans who have watched every Thursday since the beginning. Finally, thank you, @petenowalk. Working with you has been a true pleasure. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) July 11, 2019

This season, the students will finally wrap their final semester at law school — and naturally, the results will be deadly.

HTGAWM will return to Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT beginning Sept. 25 on ABC.

Related content: