HBO's Euphoria with Zendaya renewed for season 2

Euphoria, the provocative and at times controversial teen drama starring Zendaya, has been renewed for season 2 on the Home Box Office Network.

“Euphoria creator Sam Levinson has built an incredible world with an extraordinary cast led by the supremely talented Zendaya,” Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming, said in a statement announcing the news on Thursday. “We are so grateful that he chose HBO as the home for this groundbreaking series. We look forward to following these complex characters as their journeys continue through the challenging world they inhabit.”

The eight-episode season 1 kicked off on June 16 with a coming-of-age story about a group of high school students. The series deals with topics — some more difficult than others — like drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love, friendship, and all the other horrors one might expect from teen life in the age of Snapchat and PornHub.

“Literally just got the call,” Zendaya tweeted of the renewal news. “Can’t say thank you enough for the support we’ve seen, wow…”

Literally just got the call. Can’t say thank you enough for the support we’ve seen, wow… https://t.co/XJtdQaWaL9 — Zendaya (@Zendaya) July 11, 2019

Zendaya, recently seen on the big screen in Spider-Man: Far From Home, stars as Rue Bennett, a 17-year-old drug addict back home from rehab and back to her old ways. When she meets the new girl in town Jules (Hunter Schafer), Rue’s search for self-identity takes a new turn.

Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane (with a full frontal scene, no less), Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Algee Smith, and Sydney Sweeney also feature in the ensemble cast.

According to HBO, the series premiere delivered more than 5.5 million viewers across the network’s platforms.

