Dave Bautista gets his own spoof Netflix comedy special from Jimmy Kimmel

With so many comedians getting stand-up comedy specials these days, Jimmy Kimmel must’ve thought it couldn’t hurt to give one to Dave Bautista.

In a spoof bit on Jimmy Kimmel Live from Wednesday night, the Guardians of the Galaxy and Stuber star tries his hand at a Netflix comedy special. It’s Dave Bautista: I’ve Never Done This Before.

Let’s just say the crowd didn’t understand his unique brand of humor, which is insane. His impression of his Aunt Liz with “it’s 5 o’clock somewhere” is golden.

Bautista’s “interrupting cow” knock-knock joke could use some work, but at least no one will ever yell “you suck” at him ever again. One guy did and the former WWE superstar pulled out some of his old wrestling moves on the heckler.

Kumail Nanjiani, his Stuber co-star who surprised him on Kimmel, was perplexed by Bautista’s new gig. “I think they thought because I was working with Kumail… I said I’m not a stand-up comedian. They said, ‘Well, we’ll pay you $10 million.’ I said, ‘I’ll do it,'” Bautista joked.

“I can’t get that and I’m a stand-up comedian,” Nanjiani said.

