Courteney Cox to star in series based on Netflix's Last Chance U breakout

Courteney Cox is getting in the academic game.

The Friends alum is set to star in and executive produce a new series for Spectrum Originals that will be based on the life of Last Chance U breakout Brittany Wagner, EW has confirmed.

Netflix’s Last Chance U, which returns for another installment on July 19, spends each season following the coaches, players, and staff at a powerhouse community college football team. The first two seasons took place at East Mississippi Community College, where Wagner served as the academic advisor for the student-athletes. Wagner, who was a fan favorite for her passion and love for the players, has since left East Mississippi to form her own company and become a motivational speaker.

The series will mark the first regular role for Cox since Cougar Town wrapped in 2015, and continues Spectrum’s jump into the original content world, joining Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba’s L.A.’s Finest and the upcoming Mad About You revival.

