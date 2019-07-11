Descendants 3 red carpet premiere canceled in wake of Cameron Boyce's death

Disney Channel has canceled the red carpet premiere for their upcoming film Descendants 3, after the death of lead actor Cameron Boyce. Boyce, who portrayed Cruella de Vil’s son Carlos in all three films in the franchise, died suddenly on Saturday at 20 years old.

“We’re proud to be part of Cameron Boyce’s legacy by showcasing his talents on screen, but we are canceling the red carpet premiere event for Descendants 3 scheduled for July 22 and instead, The Walt Disney Company will make a donation to the Thirst Project, a philanthropic organization to which Cameron was deeply committed,” Disney Channel said in a statement.

“With permission from the Boyce family, Disney Channel will dedicate the telecast of Descendants 3 in Cameron Boyce’s memory.”

Boyce’s family confirmed to People that the actor’s “tragic passing was due to a seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy.”

The family added, “We are still trying to navigate our way through this extremely heart-wrenching time, and continue to ask for privacy so that the family and all who knew and loved him can grieve his loss and make arrangements for his funeral — which in and of itself, is agonizing.”

Fans can watch Boyce in one of his final projects Descendants 3 when it premieres on August 2.

