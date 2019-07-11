Arrow promotes Katherine McNamara to series regular for season 8

Image zoom Dean Buscher/The CW

Arrow type TV Show Network The CW Genre Superhero

Oliver and Felicity’s daughter Mia Smoak is not only sticking around in Arrow‘s eighth season, but she’ll also learn how to work with a team, too.

EW has confirmed that Katherine McNamara, who plays Mia in Arrow‘s flash-forward storyline, has been upped to series regular for the CW drama’s final season.

In season 7, Mia teamed up with her brother William (Ben Lewis), Diggle and Lyla’s adopted son Conor Hawke (Joseph David-Jones), and Rene’s daughter Zoe (Andrea Sixtos) to defeat Galaxy One, an evil corporation, and tear down the wall separating the now prosperous Glades from the rest of Star City. The adults took the blame for their heroic efforts and went into hiding because vigilantes are illegal in the future, leaving the kids to step-up and save the city as Future Team Arrow.

When Arrow returns, we’ll see the young vigilantes experience the growing pains of forming a superhero team. “They’re struggling with how to be a team for the first time,” showrunner/executive producer Beth Schwartz tells EW, with EP Marc Guggenheim adding, “There’s also the feeling that these kids are just kids and they’re flying without a net. Future-Rene, Future-Dinah, and Future-Felicity are all gone, per the end of season 7, so they’re left to figure things out on their own.”

Before Arrow, McNamara starred on Freeform’s Shadowhunters and appeared in the Maze Runner movies.

Arrow returns Oct. 15 at 9 p.m. on The CW.

