American Horror Story: 1984 unveils first look at cast including a Glee alum

Matthew Morrison certainly knows how to make an entrance.

The Glee actor (and his character’s rather large, um, appendage) is one of the major surprises in the cast announcement for American Horror Story: 1984.

Co-creator Ryan Murphy revealed the first footage of the actors on his Instagram account. The latest installment features the return of AHS familiar faces Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Cody Fern, and Leslie Grossman, as well as new faces to the franchise like Morrison, skier Gus Kenworthy, and Pose‘s Angelica Ross.

As implied by the teaser released earlier this year, AHS: 1984 appears to be an homage to slashers of the 1980s, particularly the summer camp-set Friday the 13th. Of course, this could also turn into a wildly different show given the series’ penchant for plot twists a la Roanoke and Apocalypse.

AHS: 1984 premieres Sept. 18 on FX.