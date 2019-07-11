American Horror Story: 1984 unveils first look at cast including a Glee alum

By Tim Stack
July 11, 2019 at 01:11 PM EDT

American Horror Story

type
  • TV Show
Network
Genre

Matthew Morrison certainly knows how to make an entrance.

The Glee actor (and his character’s rather large, um, appendage) is one of the major surprises in the cast announcement for American Horror Story: 1984.

Ryan Murphy/Instagram

Co-creator Ryan Murphy revealed the first footage of the actors on his Instagram account. The latest installment features the return of AHS familiar faces Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Cody Fern, and Leslie Grossman, as well as new faces to the franchise like Morrison, skier Gus Kenworthy, and Pose‘s Angelica Ross.

Ryan Murphy/Instagram
Ryan Murphy/Instagram
Ryan Murphy/Instagram
Ryan Murphy/Instagram
Ryan Murphy/Instagram

As implied by the teaser released earlier this year, AHS: 1984 appears to be an homage to slashers of the 1980s, particularly the summer camp-set Friday the 13th. Of course, this could also turn into a wildly different show given the series’ penchant for plot twists a la Roanoke and Apocalypse.

AHS: 1984 premieres Sept. 18 on FX.

American Horror Story

An anthology series that centers on different characters and locations, including a haunted house, an insane asylum, a witch coven, a freak show, and a hotel.
type
  • TV Show
seasons
  • 8
episodes
  • 94
Rating
  • TV-MA
Genre
Premiere
  • 10/17/12
creator
Performers
Network
Complete Coverage
Available For Streaming On
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

EDIT POST