What to Watch on Wednesday: Aunt Lydia's past is revealed on The Handmaid's Tale

The Handmaid’s Tale

Image zoom Jasper Savage/Hulu

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Steaming on Hulu

Who’s ready to finally learn about Aunt Lydia’s past? The Handmaid’s Tale will at last delve into her pre-Gilead life in an episode that focuses, in the present, on the aftermath of Ofmatthew’s shocking betrayal of June, and the handmaids’ collective shunning of her. —David Canfield

Harlots

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

Celeb Binge

“The last thing I binge-watched was Harlots,” Scott Foley says of the series, which is back for season 3. “My wife and I watched all of season 2 [recently]. I love it. I love the production value. I think Samantha Morton is amazing, and the stories they tell are fun…. I love the world they’re set in there—the upscale brothel and the low-scale brothel and the differences between the two, and are they going to come together? Are they not? Are they going to stay fighting? But I could watch Samantha Morton act forever.”

In season 3, Morton’s Margaret has been sent to America in chains, while Lesley Manville’s Lydia Quigley has been vanquished — but still manages to strike back. Meanwhile, the Wells girls are making enemies while running their lucrative brothel, include a new pimp in town.

2019 ESPY Awards

Image zoom Paul Mobley

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m.on ABC

As a diehard New York Knicks fan, Tracy Morgan knows heartbreak. But now as the host of the 2019 ESPYS, he’s getting to celebrate the highs of the year in sports, including the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team, who will make an appearance fresh off of winning the World Cup. And yet, what Morgan is most excited about is being a part of the ESPYS’ devotion to raising money for cancer research. “Sports is so exciting—and I love that—but the most important thing is the help we’re going to bring to cancer research,” Morgan tells EW. “I have to do something on this Earth before I leave and I want to champion that cause.” —Derek Lawrence

Snowfall

Image zoom Ray Mickshaw/FX

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on FX

Season Premiere

Franklin is out of jail and ready for the big time, when Snowfall’s third season premieres. It’s the summer of 1984 and crack cocaine is rushing into Los Angeles, making it the perfect time for a budding kingpin like Franklin to make serious money. The city is changing rapidly and not even Sergeant Wright (Marcus Henderson) knows exactly how to stop it. And if the drama’s protagonist has his way, Wright never will.

