Third Walking Dead series casts its first three leads

The third series from the world of The Walking Dead has found its first three main actors.

Alexa Mansour (Unfriended: Dark Web), Nicolas Cantu (The Amazing World of Gumball), and Hal Cumpston (from Australian comedy Bilched) will star in the new show, which will join The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead on AMC in 2020, EW has learned.

The first 10 episodes of this zombie drama, still without an officially released title, “will feature two young female protagonists and focus on the first generation to come-of-age in the apocalypse as we know it,” according to a network description. “Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad.”

According to Variety, Mansour will play “a good-natured rule breaker who lives for today. She is likable and funny on the outside but sad on the inside.” The trade also describes Cantu’s character as a “friendly” “old soul” with a black belt in karate, and reports Cumpston’s character as “a shy loner who hates the fact that he scares kids.”

The Walking Dead writer/producer Matt Negrete, who created the new show with chief content officer Scott M. Gimple, will serve as showrunner. Filming will commence this summer in Virginia.

As we await for intel, we know that Fear the Walking Dead (currently airing its fifth season) and The Walking Dead (heading into its 10th season) will both have panels at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con in Hall H. The former assembles on the main stage at noon PST on Friday, July 19 with the latter to follow at 1 p.m. PST.

AMC is also developing a number of Walking Dead movies that feature the return of Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes.

