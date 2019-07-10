Comic Con 2019
23 featured stories since

Third Walking Dead series casts its first three leads

The series will focus on two female protagonists in the first generation to come of age in the zombie apocalypse.

By Nick Romano
July 10, 2019 at 03:26 PM EDT
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images; Image Group LA /Disney Channel

The Walking Dead

type
  • TV Show
Network
Genre

The third series from the world of The Walking Dead has found its first three main actors.

Alexa Mansour (Unfriended: Dark Web), Nicolas Cantu (The Amazing World of Gumball), and Hal Cumpston (from Australian comedy Bilched) will star in the new show, which will join The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead on AMC in 2020, EW has learned.

The first 10 episodes of this zombie drama, still without an officially released title, “will feature two young female protagonists and focus on the first generation to come-of-age in the apocalypse as we know it,” according to a network description. “Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad.”

According to Variety, Mansour will play “a good-natured rule breaker who lives for today. She is likable and funny on the outside but sad on the inside.” The trade also describes Cantu’s character as a “friendly” “old soul” with a black belt in karate, and reports Cumpston’s character as “a shy loner who hates the fact that he scares kids.”

The Walking Dead writer/producer Matt Negrete, who created the new show with chief content officer Scott M. Gimple, will serve as showrunner. Filming will commence this summer in Virginia.

As we await for intel, we know that Fear the Walking Dead (currently airing its fifth season) and The Walking Dead (heading into its 10th season) will both have panels at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con in Hall H. The former assembles on the main stage at noon PST on Friday, July 19 with the latter to follow at 1 p.m. PST.

AMC is also developing a number of Walking Dead movies that feature the return of Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes.

Related content:

Skip
Comic Con 2019
23 featured stories since
The Gifted, Ghosted, Orville heading to Comic-Con
6/27/2017
Comic-Con: Charlize Theron kicking off EW's 'Women Who Kick Ass' panel
7/5/2017
See Atomic Blonde for free at Comic-Con 2017
7/5/2017
Outlander panel planned for Comic-Con
7/6/2017
Cartoon Network unveils Comic-Con exclusives for Steven Universe and more
7/10/2017
Stan Against Evil unveils season 2 trailer at Comic-Con
7/20/2017
Noah Hawley reveals the Legion moment that wasn't in the original script
7/20/2017
Bob's Burgers to do one-hour Christmas musical special
7/21/2017
Justice League star poses with adorable Cyborg cosplayers at Comic-Con
7/22/2017
The Last Ship season 4 trailer plants seeds of hope — and hazard
7/23/2017
Watch a mashup of your favorite celebs dancing at Comic-Con
7/24/2017
Midnight, Texas cast teases plenty of 'zonking' ahead
7/24/2017
Lupita Nyong'o secretly went undercover in costume at Comic-Con
7/26/2017
Here's what you need to know about Stan Lee's L.A. Comic Con
10/9/2017
Dwayne Johnson to make appearance at L.A. Comic Con
10/11/2017
Game of Thrones, Westworld are not going to Comic-Con this year
6/14/2018
Warner Bros announces San Diego Comic-Con plans for Supernatural, Riverdale, Black Lightning, and more
6/25/2018
TLC's Chilli to moderate Siren panel at Comic-Con
6/26/2018
Yvette Nicole Brown to replace Chris Hardwick for The Walking Dead Comic-Con panels
7/4/2018
Game of Thrones going to Comic-Con to celebrate final season
6/27/2019
Killer clowns are no joke: Inside the battle between Pennywise and the Losers in It Chapter Two
7/10/2019
Star Trek: Picard reveals new poster, Starfleet space dog
7/10/2019
Third Walking Dead series casts its first three leads
7/10/2019
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

EDIT POST