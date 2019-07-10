The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss files for divorce from wife of 5 years

Image zoom Desiree Navarro/WireImage

The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss has filed for divorce after five years of marriage.

The TV mogul filed legal documents on Wednesday to end his union with Laura Kaeppeler, citing irreconcilable differences, according to court documents obtained by The Blast. The filing lists their separation date as July 7.

The filing also states that Fleiss, 55, has a prenuptial agreement with 31-year-old Kaeppeler, a former Miss Wisconsin who was crowned Miss America in 2012.

The couple share a 4-year-old son, Benjamin. Fleiss is requesting joint legal and physical custody of the child.

PEOPLE has reached out to Warner Bros. and Fleiss’ attorney for comment.

The pair wed on April 6, 2014 at his Malibu home in a ceremony officiated by the show’s host, Chris Harrison.

The Bachelor‘s go-to jeweler Neil Lane designed the engagement ring and wedding bands. Kaeppeler’s diamond ring is more than five carats and features a central round diamond in a handmade platinum tulip design setting accented by smaller round diamonds.

The wedding bands were both handmade in platinum, and Kaeppeler’s was set with diamonds on all three sides.

On their wedding day, Fleiss and Kaeppeler both tweeted about the upcoming ceremony.

“I’m the luckiest man on earth!!!” Fleiss wrote.

“Today is the happiest day of my life!” tweeted Kaeppeler, who then went by the name Laura Fleiss.

“What a beautiful night. Congrats Laura & Mike! Love you guys honored to be there,” Harrison tweeted along with a photo of the ceremony he posted on Instagram.

Fleiss also shared several photos from the ceremony on Twitter.

Fleiss was previously married to his high school sweetheart, Alexandra Vorbeck. Their 24-year marriage ended in 2012.

In addition to The Bachelor, Fleiss is the creator of spin-offs The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelor Winter Games.