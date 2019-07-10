Jensen Ackles starts work on final season of Supernatural

Supernatural type TV Show Network The CW Genre Fantasy,

The final season of Supernatural is officially underway.

Although shooting has yet to commence, Jensen Ackles has made his return to Vancouver, Canada, a bit early this year seeing as how he’s getting ready to direct his sixth episode of the long-running CW drama. Ackles posted a selfie on Instagram explaining that he began his director’s prep on Tuesday. He’s set to helm the first episode of the final season’s production schedule, though it will air as the fourth episode of season 15.

Ackles and his costars Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins announced back in March that Supernatural’s upcoming will be its last. “We just told the crew that though we’re very, very excited about moving into our 15th season, it will be our last,” Ackles said in the announcement video. “We wanted you to hear from us that though we’re excited about net year, it will be the finale, the big grand finale of an institution.”

And now, with Ackles scouting locations, it won’t be long before he calls “action” on the first scene of the final season. As Ackles wrote in his photo caption, “let the games begin!!!”

