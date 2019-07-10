Comic Con 2019
Star Trek: Picard reveals new poster, Starfleet space dog

By James Hibberd
July 10, 2019 at 01:24 PM EDT
Star Trek: Picard

Star Trek: Picard has revealed a new teaser poster for the return of Patrick Stewart to the Trek universe.

The bad news is the show is still pretending as if Jean-Luc is going to spend the entire series retired in his family’s French vineyard.

The good news is the poster introduces an intriguing new character: A dog with a Starfleet insignia tag on his collar.

While Picard seems to be looking to his field, his mutt gazes upward, seeming to long to go for a walk — to the stars! We can only hope for a space dog in this CBS All Access show.

Or perhaps what forces the legendary former Starfleet admiral out of his serene retirement is something bad happening to the dog? Like a United Federation of Planets version of John Wick? (Er, Jean-Luc Wick?)

Here’s the previous teaser trailer:

The show also stars Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, and Harry Treadaway in as-yet-unannounced roles. More will certainly be revealed at the show’s Comic-Con panel next week.

