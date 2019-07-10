Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kevin Hart, and more to premiere Snapchat shows this summer

Image zoom Brad Barket/Getty Images; Karwai Tang/WireImage; Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kevin Hart, and Serena Williams are among the stars who will be bringing their own shows to Snapchat. Additionally, online content creators like Emma Chamberlain and Rickey Thompson will get their own shows, in a continued effort by Snapchat to expand its social media platform into one with original streaming content.

Snapchat announced Wednesday that the “first-person, personality-driven” shows will begin airing this summer. More shows are expected to follow the initial rollout.

Rules of Success With Arnold Schwarzenegger will feature the action star doling out motivational advice each episode. Williams’ show remains untitled, while Hart’s project, details of which are currently under wraps, will be in partnership with his comedy brand Laugh Out Loud. On July 13, Keke Palmer will debut her show Keepin’ It Real with Keke Palmer, which is touted as “Dear Abby in the DMs,” with the actress giving advice on various crazy situations.

Social stars getting their own shows include Thompson, Chamberlain, Loren Gray, and Maddie Ziegler. Snapchat also unveiled a short-form animated comedy initiative, with submissions open for creators to pitch an animated comedy series. This launch follows Snapchat’s comedy creator initiative, which has led to four new shows also premiering this summer.

