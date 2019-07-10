Meet the cast joining Julie Andrews on Bridgerton, a new show from Shondaland and Netflix

Image zoom Leigh Kelly; Netflix (2)

Shondaland and Netflix have announced the cast that will be joining Julie Andrews in their TV adaptation of Julia Quinn’s bestselling Bridgerton series of romance novels.

The eight-episode, hourlong drama is set among the luxurious, cutthroat Regency London high society, and will focus on the powerful Bridgerton family comprised of eight tight-knit siblings. Passing through the glittering ballrooms of Mayfair and the aristocratic palaces of Park Lane, the group will navigate the upper ten thousand’s marriage mart in search of romance, adventure, and love.

The show is created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers.

Meet the cast below:

Image zoom Netflix

Julie Andrews as “Lady Whistledown”: The iconic British actress known for her Oscar-winning performance as Mary Poppins plays Whistledown, who is anonymous to readers, serves as sort of a fancy 1813 version of Gossip Girl.

Image zoom Netflix

Phoebe Dynevor as “Daphne Bridgerton”: Dynevor, who currently stars on TV Land’s Younger, plays a young Bridgerton ready to be the center of attention in the 1813 marriage mart until things go awry as she meets a certain Duke.

Image zoom Netflix

Regé-Jean Page as “Simon Basset”: Page returns to Shondaland after the cancellation of For The People to play the Duke of Hastings. Basset has newly returned to London with all marriage-minded eyes watching him, but he has little care in the world for maintaining his title or finding a wife to share it with.

Image zoom Netflix

Golda Rosheuvel as “Queen Charlotte”: Known for roles in projects like Lady Macbeth, Roshvuel plays Queen Charlotte, a tastemaker of London society who’s regrettably one of Lady Whistledown’s most avid readers. When the gossip starts to focus on her palace though, she knows she must now try to put a stop to it.

Image zoom Leigh Kelly

Jonathan Bailey as “Anthony Bridgerton”: The young Broadchurchstar plays the eldest Bridgerton sibling, who finds himself the head of household after inheriting the title of Viscount from his late father. Rather than focus on marrying and producing an heir, Anthony is a little more focused on the pursuit of pleasure.

Image zoom Netflix

Luke Newton as “Colin Bridgerton”: Coming from Disney Channel’s The Lodge, Newton plays the younger, adventurous Colin Bridgerton who finds trouble pining over the newest young lady in town.

Image zoom Netflix

Claudia Jessie as “Eloise Bridgerton”: The Line of Duty star plays the rebellious Eloise Bridgerton who has little interest in being a debutante.

Image zoom Netflix

Nicola Coughlan as “Penelope Featherington”: Last seen on Derry Girls, Coughlan plays the vastly intelligent Penelope who isn’t a fan of the attention being a Featherington commands.

Image zoom Netflix

Ruby Barker as “Marina Thompson”: The Wolfblood star plays Thompson, a cousin of the Featheringtons who makes a splash in their society after being sent from the country to live with them.

Image zoom Netflix

Sabrina Bartlett as “Siena Rosso”: The Victoria star plays a captivating opera singer who’s having a secret affair with a prominent lord.

Image zoom Netflix

Ruth Gemmell as “Lady Violet Bridgerton”: The Penny Dreadful actress plays the Bridgerton matriarch who is sweet and believes her children should marry for love, but is always prepared to fiercely defend them.

Image zoom Netflix

Adjoa Andoh as “Lady Danbury”: The veteran actress from Doctor Who and Invictus plays the lioness of a dowager who runs the town. She is a straight shooter who’s judgments are often right, but has a warm spot for Simon Basset since his mother passed.

Image zoom Ruth Crafer

Polly Walker as “Lady Portia Featherington”: The Rome star plays the most ambitious mama of all, hustling to make sure she pairs her daughters with parties that seem less than interested.

