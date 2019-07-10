Pose star Angelica Ross to join American Horror Story: 1984

American Horror Story type TV Show Network FX Genre Horror

Warning: This article contains spoilers about this week’s episode of Pose. Read at your own risk!

One door closes and another opens…to an ’80s-set slasher series.

On last night’s Pose, fans said goodbye to Candy (Angelica Ross), who was found dead in a motel.

But Ross now has a different Ryan Murphy series in her future: the actress announced on Twitter that she has been cast in American Horror Story: 1984, the latest installment of Murphy’s and Brad Falchuk’s anthology horror series for FX.

I am ELATED to make history as the first trans actor to secure 2 series regular roles, leaping from #PoseFX to #AHS1984. Thank you @MrRPMurphy for the gift of playing Candy & creating my newest role on American Horror Story! I’m so honored & excited to join the @AHSFX family!!! pic.twitter.com/dRBprRUPDY — Angelica Ross (@angelicaross) July 10, 2019

Murphy also made the announcement on his Instagram account.

It’s still unclear what AHS: 1984 will be about, although a teaser released in the spring alludes to it being an homage to slasher movies of the 1980s à la Friday the 13th.

The only other cast members announced are series alum Emma Roberts and Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy. Many AHS mainstays, like Evan Peters, are sitting this season out. It’s still unclear how much of an involvement series Supreme Sarah Paulson will have in the ninth installment of AHS.

AHS: 1984 premieres Sept. 18 on FX.

