Katherine Heigl to star in and executive produce Netflix adaptation of Firefly Lane

Katherine Heigl is heading to Netflix!

On Wednesday, the streaming network announced the former Grey’s Anatomy actress will star in and executive produce an upcoming adaptation of Kristin Hannah’s best-selling book Firefly Lane. Heigl — who is currently enjoying a two-season role on Suits — will play Tully Hurt in the 10-episode series who, according to Netflix, is “a force of nature still bearing the scars of a traumatic childhood” whose saving grace is her best friend Kate “with whom she shares an unshakable bond over the course of four decades.”

.@KatieHeigl will star in #FireflyLane, a new series based on the beloved book, as Tully Hart: a force of nature still bearing the scars of a traumatic childhood whose saving grace is her best friend, Kate, with whom she shares an unshakable bond over the course of four decades pic.twitter.com/snnkhFJ5q4 — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) July 10, 2019

Maggie Friedman (Witches of East End) will serve as writer, showrunner and executive producer, while Peter O’Fallon (UnREAL) will direct the premiere. Hannah, whose 2008 novel was a New York Times best-seller, will also serve as a co-executive producer on the adaptation. This the author’s third novel to be adapted for television, with The Nightingale and The Great Alone both in production at Sony’s TriStar Pictures.

The news comes after the 40-year-old admitted she would be apprehensive about reprising her role as Izzie Stevens on Grey’s Anatomy.

