Jeopardy! record-breaker James Holzhauer returning for Tournament of Champions

Jeopardy! just announced the contestants in this year’s Tournament of Champions, and there are a few names viewers will definitely recognize. James Holzhauer, the contestant who became a household name earlier this year after scoring $2,462,216 on a 32-game winning streak, is on the roster — as is Emma Boettcher, the woman who beat him.

The show announced the tournament line-up on a special edition of the Jeopardy! Insider digital series on Wednesday. In addition to Holzhauer and Boettcher, the list includes the biggest winners since the last Tournament of Champions, as well as the most recent Teachers Tournament and College Championship winners.

Holzhauer stole headlines and boosted Jeopardy!‘s ratings with his winning streak. His strategy of going after Daily Doubles and betting big on Final Jeopardy questions allowed him to accumulate massive winnings — just $58,484 shy of Ken Jennings’ all-time record of $2.52 million, even with 42 fewer wins. Boettcher was the one who finally brought him down in an early June episode.

Now they could get a rematch, as two of 15 competitors vying for the $250,000 grand prize.

