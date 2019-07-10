Image zoom Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Darren Criss is going back to his musical roots.

The former Glee star, who more recently racked up accolades for his role as Andrew Cunanan on FX’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace, is set to star in, executive-produce, and write songs for Royalties, a new musical comedy series for the mobile-first streaming service Quibi.

The satirical series follows the ascent of a ragtag songwriting duo, Sara and Pierce, as they navigate the strange and hilarious challenges of creating a truly great song, week after week. Criss will portray Pierce.

Each episode will feature real-life music personalities portraying fictitious pop stars, along with original songs penned by Criss.

The Golden Globe- and Emmy-winning actor will write the series with Nick and Matt Lang (YouTube’s Team StarKid), who are also executive producing.

Gail Berman, Hend Baghdady, Joe Earley, and Ricky Rollins will serve as executive producers as well, and Fox Entertainment’s SideCar will produce Royalties.

No word yet on a release date for the series.

Related content: