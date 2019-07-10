Image zoom Studio MDHR

It’s official: The Cuphead Show! is coming to Netflix.

In a joint announcement on Tuesday, Netflix, King Features, and Cuphead developer Studio MDHR announced the smash-hit video game will be getting the star treatment on the streaming service. The game, which originally launched in 2017, became an instant hit thanks to both its stellar gameplay and its supreme hand-drawn animation style.

Coming to you in full color and cine-sound, it's…The Cuphead Show! Witness the wondrous Inkwell Isles as you've never seen them before in an original series inspired by classic animation styles of the 1930s. Now in production by the talented team at @Netflix Animation! pic.twitter.com/4xA59eVLra — Studio MDHR (@StudioMDHR) July 9, 2019

According to IGN, the show will also be partially hand drawn, but it won’t be done by MDHR. This time, Netflix’s own in-house animation team will be handling things. Though no release date has been announced yet, you can expect the Netflix folks to work fast to get the new Cuphead show to customers ASAP.

With the Netflix news, it’s fair to expect more people will become fans of the Cuphead franchise soon, which means more people will be looking to get their hands on the coolest Cuphead merch, from plush characters to mugs and home decor. So, if you’re a true fan already, you better snap up your favorite items fast. Need a little help? Here are nine pieces of Cuphead merchandise that will surely fly off the shelves the second the show hits the air.

