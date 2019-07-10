See all the Golden Buzzer performances from America's Got Talent season 14

Just when you thought no one could top the Detroit Youth Choir or Kodi Lee, along comes the Broadway-loving Luke Islam.

On Tuesday’s installment of America’s Got Talent, Julianne Hough hit the Golden Buzzer when she heard the 12-year-old crooner from New York perform a rendition of Sara Bareilles’ “She Used to Be Mine.” The performance was so moving (and tear-inducing) that Bareilles tweeted about it.

bye everyone. going to be weeping forever and ever. 😭❤️💯💯💯💯 https://t.co/2x0l79kEje — Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) July 10, 2019

For those who don’t know, the Golden Buzzer allows each judge to automatically send an act to the live shows, regardless of how the rest of the panel feels. But they only get to do it once per season! The twist was added in the ninth season during the auditions.

So, have judges Hough, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Gabrielle Union, as well as host Terry Crews, used the buzzer wisely this season? You be the judge.

Crews selected the Detroit Youth Choir, which performed a unique rendition of “Can’t Hold Us” by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis.

Cowell chose Tyler Butler-Figueroa, an 11-year-old violinist from North Carolina.

Mandel went with Joseph Allen, who performed an original song.

Union chose Kodi Lee, a 22-year-old singer who is blind and autistic. Lee performed “A Song for You.”

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Related content: