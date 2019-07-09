What to Watch on Tuesday: The coupling up commences on Love Island

Image zoom

Aziz Ansari: Right Now

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Aziz Ansari has kept a low profile since he became the subject of a sexual misconduct allegation in January 2018. In that time, he eventually launched a stand-up comedy tour, and now he’s making his return to TV with the Netflix special Aziz Ansari: Right Now, directed by Spike Jonze. In his “The Road to Nowhere” tour, which EW was present for during his L.A. stop, he blended humor, honesty, and thankfulness, while taking a serious tone to address the story of a woman’s date with him and how she says she felt pressured to engage in sexual activity. —Derek Lawrence

Love Island

Image zoom Timothy Kuratek/CBS

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on CBS

Series Debut

After a hugely successful run in Britain, U.S. audiences can now take a trip to Love Island. Hosted by actress and comedian Arielle Vandenberg (How I Met Your Mother, Greek), the reality series begins with six single men and six single women (dubbed “Islanders”) dropped in a tropical Fiji villa. They are paired up in a selection ceremony, where partners are chosen based on little more than their looks. These newly-formed couples compete together in bawdy games and challenges and sleep in the same bed. Their overall goal is to remain part of a committed couple as tempting new singles are gradually added to the villa. Islanders are given opportunities to break up and change partners, and fans vote out couples who aren’t considered worthy. —James Hibberd

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Image zoom Nicole Weingart/Bravo

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Bravo

Season Finale

Sure, Camille’s house may have burnt down in the Southern California wildfires, but that drama is nothing (we’re joking, of course) compared to Dog Gate and the fallout from that, leaving the ladies down a Housewife as Lisa Vanderpump withdrew from the rest of the women. But in the season 9 finale, Kyle Richards reveals, stunning the ladies, that she ran into LVP. Meanwhile, Kyle’s sister Kim fills her sister in on where things stand with Lisa Rinna, who she made up with a few episodes prior, and Denise Richards unsuccessfully tries to play peacemaker between Camille, Teddi, Dorit, and Rinna. —Gerrad Hall

Bring the Funny

Image zoom Trae Patton/NBC

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC

Series Debut

Aspiring comedians, actors, and variety sketch performers have to impress judges Jeff Foxworthy, Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson, and Twitter queen Chrissy Teigen on this new reality competition in pursuit of a $250,000 prize. “Bring the Funny is the ultimate comedy competition show. We’re including all genres of comedy: Stand-up, sketch, variety!” Thompson says of the show — hosted by Insecure actress and author, Amanda Seales — while Teigen adds: “We’re going to make this happen for somebody. Kenan, with his run on SNL, Jeff with stand-up, and I get to be the voice of the people; We’re here to decide what’s funny or not funny!” —Joey Nolfi

What Else to Watch

8 p.m.

I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth vs. Michelle Carter — HBO

America’s Got Talent — NBC

9 p.m.

Farrah Fawcett Forever — A&E

10 p.m.

The Next Big Thing (season premiere) — BET



*times are ET and subject to change