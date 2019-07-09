Watch the new trailers for The Masked Singer season 2

The Masked Singer type TV Show Network Fox Genre Reality

The Egg, the Flamingo, the Leopard… oh my!

The first promos for season 2 of the hit singing competition show The Masked Singer are here. The videos, which can be viewed above and below, show the first glimpses at the new masked celebrities. Returning panelist Ken Jeong jokes, “I don’t know who I am,” while Jenny McCarthy teases, “It makes you crazy!”

In the show’s second season, 16 new celebrities will don full masks and costumes to battle it out while remaining anonymous to the panelists, the audience, and each other.

Costume designer Marina Toybina told EW one of her goals for season 2 was to make sure the costumes had more mobility and the masks were easier to see through. “We want them to be more playful on stage, like a little party,” she said. “These are enriched in detail. They’re walkable art.”

In season 1, the Monster — a.k.a. rapper T-Pain — was ultimately victorious over Gladys Knight (underneath the Bee costume) and Donny Osmond (as the Peacock).

Who’s behind the mask this time? Tune in for the show’s two-hour premiere Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox to find out.

