The Masked Singer first look: How the costumes will be different in season 2

Job 1 (and 2, 3, and 4) for The Masked Singer costume designer Marina Toybina before season 2 was to make sure the performance outfits had more mobility and the masks were easier to see through — problems the celebrities often complained about during the singing competition’s first season that was a breakout hit for Fox.

“We want them to be more playful on stage, like a little party,” Toybina tells EW exclusively of the looks for the next installment. “These are enriched in detail. They’re walkable art.”

She can say that again: The Butterfly was inspired by runway fashion, right down to those Victoria’s Secret-like wings that were created to move with the lithesome woman who wears them. “We wanted it to be very mythical and magical,” says the four-time Emmy winner (So You Think You Can Dance, The X-Factor, Katy Perry‘s shark-tastic Super Bowl halftime show). “We created this beautiful fabricated pattern with tons of beading.”

And Tim Burton himself should appreciate the Skeleton (above), a deadly getup that’s meant to be both kid-friendly and utterly glam. “I wanted to create something that wasn’t scary,” she says of the mask in particular, which — like the Egg (below) and 14 others she created for the show — was specially built to reduce any echo. The contestants should be able to see better, too. “There are visual points all over the masks,” she says. “We were careful to create different peripheral vision so they can see on stage.”

The result is an eclectic mix of mythical creatures and animals — a real testament to the collaboration between the network and the producers, says a proud Toybina: “There’s a lot more variety this year. It’s visually inspiring.”

The Masked Singer returns Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. Watch the first promos for season 2 here.

