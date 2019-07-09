Stranger Things Season 3
Stranger Things 4 would 'feel very different,' according to The Duffer Brothers

By Tim Stack
July 09, 2019

[SPOILER ALERT IF YOU HAVEN’T FINISHED WATCHING STRANGER THINGS 3!]

The final minutes of Stranger Things 3 blows up the blueprint for Netflix’s hit. Hopper (David Harbour) is (maybe) dead. Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) has lost her superpowers. The Byers family and Eleven move out of Hawkins, Indiana. The Russians have a Demogorgon (and a mystery American prisoner) in their captivity.

So what happens next?

While Netflix hasn’t officially announced a season 4, creators Ross and Matt Duffer are prepared and know where a Stranger Things 4 would go.

“We don’t want to write ourselves in a corner so we try to have these early discussions with the writers just to make sure that we’re setting ourselves up to go in the right direction,” says Ross Duffer. “We don’t know a lot, but we do know a lot of the big broad strokes. At the end of season two, we knew about Billy. We knew that the Russians were going to come in. We didn’t know the mall and stuff, but again, we know these big broad strokes. That’s sort of where we are in season four. We have the big broad strokes. It’s just now about filling in those lines in the details. We’re pretty excited about where it’s potentially going to go. Again, like we said, it’s going to feel very different than this season. But I think that’s the right thing to do and I think it’ll be exciting.”

Netflix

Adds Matt Duffer, “I think the biggest thing that’s going to happen is it’s going to open up a little bit, not necessarily in terms of scale, in terms of special effects, but open up in terms of allowing plotlines into areas outside of Hawkins.”

Hmmm, could that mean more Russia? “Assuming there’s a season 4, obviously the question of who that American is in that cell and then also what they’re doing with the Demogorgon, is a tease,” says Ross. “That’s obviously going to play a huge role in a potential season four.”

And fans can expect all of the other major twists mentioned above to be dealt with. “Certainly season three ends with several plot strands that are separate from each other,” says executive producer Shawn Levy. “And should there be a season 4, I think we’ll see them all explored.”

