Stranger Things 3: All the surprises, from the major deaths to the shocking ending

Stranger Things season 3 hit Netflix on July 4, and as usual the latest installment of the series was full of shocks and surprises. By now, many viewers have binged the whole season, so we can start to dissect all the twists, the deaths, and that wild post-credits sequence.
Below is a running list of all the spoiler-y stories that EW has done in regards to ST3 and the future of the series. We’ll be adding to the list going forward, so keep checking back to this post for updates.
***SPOILERS BELOW***
- Is [SPOILER] really dead? Duffer Brothers answer burning questions about Stranger Things 3 ending
- All the theories on who’s in that bunker at the end of Stranger Things season 3
- Dacre Montgomery discusses Billy’s evolution in Stranger Things 3
- Millie Bobby Brown on Eleven’s Stranger Things 3 power struggle and Hopper’s letter
- Stranger Things 3: The Duffer Brothers and Maya Hawke discuss Robin’s big reveal
- Meet Maya Hawke, the breakout star of Stranger Things 3
- Joe Keery on Steve the hero and Robin’s secret in Stranger Things 3
- How that surprise cameo in the first episode of Stranger Things 3 came together
- A Stranger Things first! Make sure you watch past the season 3 final credits
- The Starcourt from Stranger Things 3 is an ACTUAL mall
- The NeverEnding Story moment in Stranger Things 3 almost didn’t happen
- Stranger Things season 3 binge recap
Created by the Duffer Brothers, Netflix’s hit sci-fi series follows a group of kids in the '80s battling supernatural forces in Hawkins, Ind.
